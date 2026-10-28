Backed by $43.4m from the US Department of War, the project aims to produce military-grade antimony trisulphide. Credit: BJP7images/Shutterstock.com.

Nova Minerals has secured final approvals from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources for its plan of operations and reclamation plan, completing the permitting process for its Alaska antimony project.

This development allows construction and project activities to begin, with the company aiming to commence production in 2027, following full regulatory authorisation and delivery of essential project components.

Funded by a $43.4m award from the US Department of War, the project plans to establish domestic capacity for military-grade antimony trisulphide.

The approval process took approximately three months from submission to completion.

The permits allow stibnite mining at the Styx and Stibium locations, ore sorting and processing at the Whiskey Bravo concentration site within the Estelle Project, and further processing and refining at Alaska’s Port Mackenzie.

All major long-lead mining and processing equipment required for the project has already been procured and delivered to the relevant sites.

According to the company, engineering and metallurgical test work for the project are complete.

A processing flowsheet has also been developed to produce military-grade antimony trisulphide as well as standard grade II antimony metal with over 99.65% antimony content.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has authorised construction and operational activity for an initial three-year period.

Nova Minerals says its next steps include advancing construction at all three sites along its integrated development path.

Antimony is considered important for US defence applications.

The company highlighted that the completed engineering and delivery of critical equipment position it to proceed rapidly with its development schedule.

Nova Minerals CEO Christopher Gerteisen said: “Securing our final permits is a major milestone for Nova, moving our Alaska antimony project from development planning toward construction and targeted production in 2027.

“With these key milestones achieved, our focus is now on execution. We believe the Project has the potential to contribute to a more secure US domestic antimony supply chain, while creating a meaningful new growth opportunity for Nova and our shareholders.”

In July 2026, Nova Minerals completed the engineering and design phase for its antimony pilot processing plant at the Estelle project site in Alaska.