Awards in predefined areas (APA) is the annual licensing round for the best-known exploration areas on the Norwegian shelf. It comprises the majority of the available exploration areas

Norwegian Ministry receives 25 applications for production licenses on Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has received applications from 25 companies in connection with the announcement of APA 2023.

We have received a large number of applications from the active companies on the Norwegian continental shelf to search for new petroleum resources in the announced areas. Without exploration and new discoveries, we will neither be able to maintain the production of oil and gas over time or further develop the petroleum sector and all the jobs in the industry. That the oil companies are showing such great interest in the awarding of new production licences and exploration on the Norwegian continental shelf is therefore very good, says Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Mr. Terje Aasland.

By the application deadline of 23rd August, the Ministry had received applications from a total of 25 companies. The Ministry does not publish the total number of applications because of competitive considerations.

The APA area is being expanded as geological knowledge in areas on the Norwegian shelf increases. In this year’s licensing round, the predefined area was expanded in the North Sea and the Barents Sea.

APA 2023 was announced 10th May 2023. The aim is to award new production licenses in the announced areas at the beginning of 2024.

