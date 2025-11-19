Northland Power signs five-year PPA with Shell for Nordsee One wind farm 

The wind farm is powered by 54 turbines. Credit: fokke baarssen/Shuttesrtock.com.

Northland Power has signed a five-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe, covering approximately one third of the output from the 332MW Nordsee One offshore wind farm.

Nordsee One covers around 41.3km² in the North Sea within the German exclusive economic zone, and was commissioned in December 2017.

Northland Power holds an 85% ownership stake in the project, with RWE Offshore Wind holding the remaining 15%.

Powered by 54 turbines, Nordsee One produces enough electricity annually to meet the needs of more than 400,000 households.

The wind farm currently operates under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act regime, which is set to step down in 2027.

Under the new PPA, Shell will receive renewable electricity from Nordsee One for five years, supporting the company’s energy transition objectives.

Northland Power president and CEO Christine Healy said: “We are proud to supply Shell with power that advances their energy transition goals. Our Nordsee One offshore wind facility is producing renewable electricity for Europe, and we are leveraging that strength to continue delivering value from our portfolio.”

Northland Power focuses on advancing the world’s energy transition through the development and operation of a portfolio of energy infrastructure assets. It is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates offices in seven countries.

The company holds ownership or economic interest in 3.5GW of gross operating generation capacity, has 2.2GW under construction, and maintains a development pipeline with around 9GW of potential capacity.

In February this year, the construction of the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, a joint venture between Orlen Group and Northland Power, commenced with the installation of monopile foundations in the Baltic Sea.