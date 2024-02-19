Historic estimates were completed prior to NI 43-101, while completed by qualified geologists and/or engineers of their day they are historic in nature.

North Bay Resources acquires Copper Island Project. (Credit: omid roshan on Unsplash)

North Bay Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the 1056 hectare Copper Island Red-Bed Copper Project (the “Property” or the “Project”), located in British Columbia, Canada, The agreement (the “Agreement”), is between the Company and Copper Island Mines Ltd.(the “Vendor”). Recent geochemical exploration (Summer 2023) on the Property has yielded up to 14.7% Cu (B.C. Assessment Report 41377). The project is proximate to the Company’s Wolf Lake Project where recent sampling returned up to 3.12% Cu and up to 22 g/t Au.

Considerable previous work has been performed on the Pomeroy Group copper-silver bearing mineralization. Modern exploration began in 1952-53, when Dodge Copper carried out a detailed exploration program of trenching and diamond drilling. Dodge Copper drilled 145 holes totaling 8800 feet on various deposits. Extensive drilling and trenching of the mineralized zones was completed by Prince Stewart Mines Ltd. in 1972-74. In 2011, the claims were acquired by Copper Island Mines Ltd, and a program of geochemical sampling was carried out on the Pomeroy, Beaver and Colleen Zones. A significant portion of geochemical sampling returned >2% Cu from numerous new & historic copper-silver bearing mineral occurrences (Betmanis, 2012).

