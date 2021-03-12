Lefa’s new monitoring system uses satellite imagery processing algorithms to keep track of the condition of the mine’s tailings storage facilities to proactively identify potential risks

Nordgold introduces new satellite technology to improve environmental and safety monitoring. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Nord Gold UK Societas (“Nordgold” or the “Company”), the internationally diversified gold producer, announces that, in line with the Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, it has implemented a new state-of-the-art monitoring system at its Lefa mine in Guinea.

Developed by Swift Geospatial Solutions, a service provider experienced in change detection algorithms, Lefa’s new monitoring system uses satellite imagery processing algorithms to keep track of the condition of the mine’s tailings storage facilities to proactively identify potential risks. It also allows the Company to monitor community welfare by tracking community dynamics, including house building.

Additionally, the technology can help to monitor artisanal mining activities around Lefa’s current mining permit, allowing local management to better assess and prevent potential safety and security hazards

The Lefa mine’s license area currently spans more than 1,100 km2. The latest satellite technology enables cost-effective monitoring of this expanse with regular updates and is backed by a robust A.I. package. As part of the new system, Planet and SkySAT satellite platforms will be used to perform different tasks, both integrated within the Swift Geospatial Solutions online platform. All outputs are delivered through a custom-built web-application and dashboard environment.

Evgeny Tulubensky, Nordgold’s Chief Legal Officer and Director of ESG at Nordgold, said:

“We are very pleased to test this innovative tool, enabled by satellites, at our Lefa mine. It will help us to receive timely and relevant information about the condition of Lefa’s critical environmental infrastructure and the mine’s immediate surroundings. Using this rich data, our aim is to continue reducing our impact on the natural environment and ensuring the sustainable development of local communities. Depending on the outcomes of this pilot, we will assess its viability for other Nordgold operations.”

