Nordex has reported a surge in its net income to €51.7m ($59.6m) for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, compared to €3.9m in Q3 2024, reportedly driven by strong execution in both the project and service business segments.

The German wind turbine manufacturer reported sales of approximately €1.7bn ($1.96bn) for Q3 2025, consistent with the same quarter in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 90.1% to €135.9m in Q3 2025, up from €71.5m in Q3 2024.

The EBITDA margin rose to 8%, compared to 4.3% in the third quarter of the previous year.

The company has raised its full-year EBITDA margin guidance to a range of 7.5% to 8.5%.

Nordex Group CEO José Luis Blanco said: “The significant free cash-flow generation highlights our operational strength and disciplined working capital management.

“With solid order intake and improved visibility, we are confident in sustaining this trajectory and delivering on our upgraded full-year guidance.”

Order intake in the company’s projects segment for the period reached 2,170MW, representing a 25.7% increase from 1,726MW in Q3 2024.

The total value of new orders rose to €2bn, up from €1.6bn in the same quarter of previous year, covering 16 countries and various turbine variants.

The average selling price remained stable at €0.93m per megawatt, compared to €0.92m per megawatt in Q3 2024.

Turbine production increased by 22.9% to 2,541MW in Q3 2025, up from 2,067MW in Q3 2024.

However, rotor blade output fell by 24.7% to 1,122 units, down from 1,490 units in the same quarter of previous year, due to temporary delays at a supplier factory in Turkey.

Of the total rotor blades produced, 366 units were manufactured in-house while 756 units were sourced externally.

In Q3 2025, the group installed 420 wind turbines across 20 countries, totalling 2,576MW.

Of the installed capacity, 82% was in Europe, 6% in North America, 2% in Central/South America, and 10% in the rest of the world.

Last month, Nordex secured orders from wpd for 21 turbines across six projects in Germany.

The month prior to that, the company announced its entry into Ecuador with a turbine order.