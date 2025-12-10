Nordex secures wind turbine supply contracts from Alliant Energy in US

Turbine installation is planned for 2028 and 2029. Credit: Fahroni/Shutterstock.com.

The Nordex Group has secured contracts from Alliant Energy to supply wind turbines in Iowa, US, marking a major advance for the region’s wind energy.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Nordex will provide up to 190 N133 and N163 Delta4000-variant turbines for large-scale projects in the state and nearby regions, with installation planned for 2028 and 2029.

Once operational, the projects are expected to add up to 1,060MW of wind capacity to the grid.

The turbines will be built at Nordex’s West Branch facility in the state, where production of turbine hubs, drivetrains, and nacelles recently resumed.

Nordex Group CEO José Luis Blanco said: “We are honoured Alliant Energy has selected Nordex for this milestone, which stands as the largest volume awarded in our company’s 25-year history in the US.

“This affirms our strategic decision to restart production in Iowa and underscores our commitment to the US market, while driving regional economic development and also supporting our progress towards our mid-term target.”

The contracts were awarded after a competitive request for proposals process and represent a major investment in Iowa’s manufacturing sector, being projected to create jobs and drive economic growth throughout the region, according to the company.

Alliant Energy president and CEO Lisa Barton said: “Choosing Nordex underscores our confidence in their skills and our commitment to working with partners who support our ability to serve our customers and communities, and we are pleased to have selected a local provider for this work.

“This decision also promotes substantial, economic development opportunities throughout our service area and enables us to efficiently meet the increasing energy demand.”

The agreements will take effect once all necessary regulatory approvals are obtained.

The Nordex Group is said to have installed approximately 57GW of wind power across more than 40 markets and reported consolidated sales of around €7.3bn ($8.49bn) in 2024.

In October, the group secured orders from wpd for 21 turbines across six projects in Germany.