Nordex Group receives order for 99.5 MW from Ireland. (Credit: NORDEX SE)

End of September, the Nordex Group received an order for 99.5 MW from Oweninny Power DAC – a joint venture between ESB and Bord na Móna – from Ireland. The order includes the delivery and installation of 31 N117/3600 turbines rated at reduced 3.21 MW output, as well as a premium service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines over a period of 15 years.

The project’s grid connection size and electricity export is 83 MW. The “Oweninny 2” wind farm will be built in County Mayo in the West of Ireland. The start of deliveries and installation of the turbines on project-specific 117.5 meter tubular steel towers is scheduled for spring 2022. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of the same year.

The “Oweninny 2” wind farm was successful in the first Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) auction round held in July 2020; designed to help deliver Ireland’s commitment to sourcing 70% of electricity from renewable generation by 2030. The Irish government is supporting the use of the country’s own wind resources to achieve the targets set out in the 2019 Climate Action Plan for Renewable Energy. This plan sets out how Ireland intends to achieve its 2030 carbon emission reduction targets to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

