Nordex to supply 83MW turbines for a wind farm in Brazil. (Credit: Pixabay/S. Hermann & F. Richter)

German wind turbine-maker Nordex has secured an order to install 83MW of wind turbines for an undisclosed wind project in Brazil.

Under the contract, Nordex will be responsible for the supply and installation of 24 units of its AW132/3465 wind turbines for the project located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte near to the city of São Miguel do Gostoso, on the Atlantic.

The deal also includes a service agreement for the maintenance and repair of the machines for a period of 15 years.

Nordex will use 120 metre concrete towers to install the turbines

The equipment will be installed under the fourth phase of a 256MW wind project, for which Nordex has also supplied 50 units of AW132 wind turbines for the first three phases.

The firm will use 120 metre concrete towers, which will be produced at its local factory in Areia Branca, while the turbine nacelles will be made at the firm’s plant in Bahia state.

Furthermore, the rotor blades will be obtained from Brazil to ensure that the project includes the maximum share of local production.

Upon completion of the fourth phase, the wind complex will comprise a total of 74 wind turbines.

Earlier this year, Nordex has secured an order from Ardian and OX2 to supply 53 of 5MW class turbines for their 286MW Andberg wind farm to be located in Sweden.

Expected to be completed in 2021, the Andberg wind farm will generate more than 800GWh, annually, making it one of the largest wind farms in the country.

With facilities in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the US, India, Argentina and Mexico, Nordex has installed over 27GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets and has more than 6,500 employees.