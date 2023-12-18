Santos is proceeding with applications for all remaining approvals for the Barossa Gas Project

NOPSEMA accepts Barossa development drilling and completions EP. (Credit: 466654 from Pixabay)

The Barossa Development Drilling and Completions Environment Plan (EP) was accepted by the regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) on Friday 15 December 2023.

Following the setting aside of NOPSEMA’s March 2022 approval of the EP in September 2022, Santos has conducted further extensive consultation with Tiwi Island people and other relevant persons consistent with the applicable regulations, NOPSEMA’s guidelines, and guidance provided by the decision of the Full Federal Court in the Tipakalippa proceedings.

Santos is proceeding with applications for all remaining approvals for the Barossa Gas Project.

Source: Company Press Release