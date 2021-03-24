The well encountered a 40 m gas condensate column in reservoir of good to very good quality. No gas-water contact was observed

Non-commercial discovery in Jerv exploration well. (Credit: David Mark from Pixabay.)

Chrysaor Norge AS as operator of PL973 has concluded drilling of exploration

well 15/12-25. The well targeted petroleum in reservoirs of Paleocene age (Ty

Formation). The well was drilled to a total depth of 2,795 m below mean sea

level and terminated in limestone, also assumed to be of Paleocene age. The

water depth is 86 m.

The well encountered a 40 m gas condensate column in reservoir of good to very

good quality. No gas-water contact was observed. The well was not formation

tested but coring, sampling and data acquisition were performed, including

pressure data. The reservoir pressure is highly depleted and the remaining

resources are interpreted to be insufficient for development. The well is now

being plugged for abandonment and no further data will be acquired.

This is the first exploration well drilled in PL973. The licence was awarded in

2019 through the APA2018 licensing round. Well 15/12-25 was drilled by the COSL

Innovator rig which will now drill well 15/12-26 in the same licence.

Source: Company Press Release