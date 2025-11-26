Noble Minerals completes rare earth property acquisition in Labrador, Canada 

Grab samples collected from 26 new mineralised zones returned values ranging from 1.02% to 8.34% TREO. Credit: OMikheeva/Shutterstock.com.

Noble Mineral Exploration has acquired a rare earth element (REE)-enriched system on its Chapiteau Property in Labrador, Canada.

The property, secured via map staking, is located 100km south of the Strange Lake and B-Zone deposits, and 38km north-east of the Crater Lake scandium rare earth resource.

The recently acquired Labrador property comprises 25 map-staked units covering approximately 647 hectares (ha).

The area was previously explored by Midland Exploration in 2010 and 2011, during which Midland conducted a 3,143-line-km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey.

This survey is said to have identified multiple new exploration targets for REEs.

Following the airborne survey, Midland’s team conducted prospection and sampling on exposed sections of these magnetic and radiometric anomalies.

Noble Mineral Exploration said regional results from selected samples, collected from 81 rock outcrops and mineralised boulders, yielded high values, with up to 8.34% of total rare earth element oxides (TREOs), including yttrium.

The proportion of heavy rare earth element oxides (HREOs) in samples containing more than 0.5% TREO ranged from 2.29% to 12.85%.

Analysis of individual REEs revealed significant findings, with concentrations reaching up to 8.22% cerium oxide, 3.38% lanthanum oxide, 3.39% neodymium oxide, 0.66% yttrium oxide, 0.96% praseodymium oxide, 0.19% dysprosium oxide and 0.35% gadolinium oxide.

The highest grades of mineralisation are regionally associated with iron oxides found in pegmatite aplite dikes and iron oxide clusters disseminated in an alkaline granite intrusion.

Grab samples collected from 26 new mineralised zones returned values ranging from 1.02% to 8.34% TREO.

The alkaline granite that hosts this mineralisation is identified as an airborne magnetic anomaly with a diameter of 9km.

Noble Mineral Exploration is a Canada-based junior exploration company with holdings in Canada Nickel Company, Homeland Nickel, East Timmins Nickel (20%), and an interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the Wawa, Ontario, area.

In July 2024, Canada Nickel Company signed a binding letter of intent with Noble Mineral Exploration to create a new subsidiary called ExploreCo to bring together both companies’ interests in a portfolio of nickel projects situated north-east of Timmins, Ontario.