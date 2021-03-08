NKT continues the close collaboration with Danish grid operator Energinet

NKT will ensure repair preparedness. (Credit: NKT A/S)

With a long-term frame agreement on maintenance and repair operation of on- and offshore power cables, NKT continues the close collaboration with Danish grid operator Energinet.

As the world moves towards green energy, the uptime of power cable connections become increasingly important to ensure efficient usage of the renewable energy produces. With a long-term frame agreement, NKT continues to support the Danish grid operator Energinet in ensuring the high transmission security in Denmark while efficiently integrating renewable energy in the national power grid. The agreement runs for eight years and includes services and repairs of XLPE, mass impregnated (MI) and oil filled power cable systems with voltage levels of 20­-525 kV.

– We are happy to continue our collaboration with Energinet and support the green transformation of Denmark. With the agreements, we are well prepared to ensure Energinet with ongoing grid maintenance and fast response in case of power cable damages. With this long-term commitment, we once again demonstrate our leading market position as cable service provider for our own as well as third party cables, says Axel Barnekow-Widmark, Executive Vice President and Head of Service & Installation at NKT.

Within the scope of the agreement, NKT will ensure repair preparedness, including inspection and maintenance of spare parts, on- and offshore cable repair and jointing work as well as engineering.

