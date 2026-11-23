The 10,000t high-volume manufacturing plant is expected to create 700 high-wage jobs within five years. Credit: Niron Magnetics, Inc./PRNewswire.

Niron Magnetics is set to construct a $1.8bn advanced magnet manufacturing campus in Dothan, southeast Alabama, US.

The company, which develops and manufactures rare-earth-free Iron Nitride permanent magnets, confirmed the plans alongside Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

The facility, set to be located at the Westgate Super Site industrial park, is anticipated to create 700 jobs over the next five years.

Covering 446 acres and comprising 1.6 million square feet, the site will include a 10,000t production facility.

The company expects this investment to advance local employment and support domestic supply chains for magnets vital to a range of high-tech and industrial sectors.

Founded in 2013, Niron Magnetics introduced a permanent magnet technology that does not rely on rare earth elements.

Its Iron Nitride magnets are produced using domestic and more readily available materials, providing an alternative to traditional neodymium-based products.

The company stated its technology is used in applications including AI infrastructure, automotive manufacturing, defence, industrial and consumer electronics.

Niron Magnetics CEO Jonathan Rowntree said: “Every step of the way, Alabama treated our success as its own. We considered sites in 22 states, and Alabama stood out from the very first conversation.

“We’re grateful to Governor Ivey, the Alabama Department of Commerce, and our local partners in Dothan and Houston County for their extraordinary work throughout the site selection process.”

Niron Magnetics is also developing a plant in Sartell, Minnesota, with a production capacity of up to 1,500t of magnets annually, set to open in 2027.

The Alabama site will be the company’s second US facility.

The Westgate Super Site was developed through a partnership between the City of Dothan, Houston County, the Dothan Industrial Development Board, and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Funding for the site included support through Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy and the Growing Alabama Tax Credit programmes, with the aim of preparing the region for large-scale industrial projects.

Industry data suggest approximately 90% of global rare-earth magnet production takes place overseas.

Niron Magnetics’ expansion into Alabama is intended to bolster domestic capability and reduce supply chain risks linked to reliance on international suppliers.