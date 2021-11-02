Projects will bring an additional 465MW of renewable energy, tax revenue benefits and jobs to Indiana

NIPSCO advances its cost-saving electric generation transition plan with groundbreaking of first two solar projects. (Credit: Albrecht Fietz from Pixabay)

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), today announced that its first two Indiana-based solar projects – Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge Solar I – have broken ground and are currently under construction, expected to be online and operating in 2022.

“Breaking ground on our first two solar projects is a critical next step in the evolution of our ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ electric generation transition plan,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. “We’re proud to be investing in our state and local economies with these two Indiana projects designed to generate lower-cost, sustainable energy.”

Dunns Bridge Solar I is a 265 megawatt (MW) facility located in Jasper County, Ind. A subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, is constructing the project. Dunns Bridge Solar I will include an estimated 900,000 solar panels, is expected to be operational in 2022 and will be capable of producing enough energy to power 79,500 homes. The second phase of the project, Dunns Bridge Solar II, which will also be constructed by NextEra Energy Resources, will have 435 MW of solar paired with 75 MW of battery storage. Dunns Bridge Solar II will include an estimated 1,500,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2023. NextEra Energy Resources will sell both completed projects to NIPSCO.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with NextEra Energy Resources and NIPSCO to deliver one of the largest solar investments in the nation, right here in Jasper County, Indiana,” said Stephen Eastridge, Jasper County Economic Development Director. “Dunns Bridge Solar will provide a sustainable future for Jasper County, by injecting much-needed tax base and jobs, both construction and permanent, into our local economy.”

Dunns Bridge Solar I & II are expected to generate approximately $59 million in additional tax revenue for Jasper County over the life of the projects and approximately 300 jobs during construction. This project was originally developed by Orion Wind Resources LLC, a joint venture between Orion Renewable Energy Group LLC and MAP® Energy. Learn more about Dunns Bridge Solar I & II at www.DunnsBridgeSolar.com.

Indiana Crossroads Solar is a 200 MW solar farm located in White County, Ind. EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) is developing and constructing the project. The solar park will be a joint venture between NIPSCO and EDPR.

Indiana Crossroads Solar will disburse more than $1 million each year to landowners and more than $40 million in local government payments over the life of the project. The project will also support hundreds of jobs during the solar park’s construction and several full-time, permanent jobs to maintain and operate the project.

“Indiana Crossroads Solar Park is the fourth project EDPR NA and NIPSCO have collaborated on, and we are pleased to expand our partnership with NIPSCO and our presence in the Hoosier State,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “White County has long embraced renewable energy projects, and the addition of the Indiana Crossroads Solar Park will mean even more economic and environmental benefits for the local community.”

These solar projects were selected through a Request for Proposal (RFP) solicitation in 2019 that NIPSCO conducted as part of its “Your Energy, Your Future” electric generation strategy.

The company plans to be 100 percent coal-free by 2028 by retiring its coal-fired generation and adding a combination of cleaner energy sources to its existing portfolio*, which includes wind, natural gas and hydroelectric generation. This generation transition helps deliver a more affordable, reliable and sustainable energy mix for NIPSCO customers for years to come – saving customers $4 billion over the long term.

With these two solar projects, two completed wind farms and 10 more renewable projects planned or under construction, NIPSCO will have a total of 14 completed renewable projects by the end of 2023. These projects include a combination of similar joint venture agreements and power purchase agreements.

Source: Company Press Release