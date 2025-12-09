Nexus Minerals provides exploration update on Wallbrook gold project in WA

Resource definition RC drilling is scheduled for Q1 2026. Credit: phetsamay philavanh/Shutterstock.com.

Nexus Minerals has shared an exploration update for its Wallbrook gold project, revealing that systematic regional exploration has advanced five prospects toward resource definition drilling.

The Wallbrook gold project is located 140km north-east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (WA).

The five prospects are Branches, Payns, Clement, Amand and Godfrey.

These prospects have varying footprints, with Branches covering 1,500m × 300m, Payns 650m × 250m, Clement 900m × 750m, Amand 1,700m × 600m and Godfrey 1,200m × 100m.

All targets sit on granted mining leases adjacent to existing infrastructure and near the Crusader-Templar deposit, offering near-term production optionality.

These regional discoveries are part of the broader 192km² Wallbrook tenement package, indicating potential for additional future discoveries.

Resource definition reverse circulation (RC) drilling is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026) to advance these high-priority prospects.

The recently completed aircore (AC) drilling campaign comprised 295 drill-holes totalling 10,113m.

The AC drilling targeted two regional areas, Branches extension opportunities and the MC3.3 target.

At Branches, drilling confirmed strong growth potential, with strike extensions identified both north and south of previous RC drilling.

Additionally, new parallel mineralised structures were discovered to the east, indicating a broader mineralised system.

These outcomes will be included in future resource definition drilling targets.

Nexus Minerals managing director Andy Tudor said: “The Nexus exploration team has delivered an exceptional year of progress, with five regional prospects now advancing toward resource definition drilling.

“These discoveries are the direct result of a disciplined and methodical 18-month programme, and they highlight the scale and quality of the emerging gold camp we are uncovering at Wallbrook. With mineralisation defined across multiple corridors– and all prospects remaining open – we see clear potential to expand the project’s Mineral Resource inventory.

“Importantly, this new growth is emerging in a district already supported by near-term production potential at the Crusader–Templar deposit, with the broader project also situated alongside current gold-producing Northern Star operations. This combination of resource expansion and proximity to existing infrastructure presents a compelling strategic advantage. As we move into the next phase of work, Nexus is well positioned to expand these opportunities into long-term value for shareholders.”