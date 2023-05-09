NextEra Energy Partners is launching a process to sell its STX Midstream and Meade natural gas pipeline assets in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today is announcing a plan to concentrate solely on growing its high-quality renewable energy portfolio, capitalizing on the low-cost nature of renewables and the significant capital investment needed to decarbonize the U.S. economy. To execute on this vision, NextEra Energy Partners will focus on its core strengths, eliminate a significant amount of near-term convertible equity portfolio financing obligations, reduce equity needs and simplify and recapitalize the business, all of which are intended to deliver long-term unitholder value.

“Since launching NextEra Energy Partners in 2014, we’ve delivered significant growth, increased our renewables portfolio by approximately nine times and have become one of the largest clean energy generators in the world,” said John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners. “We have a terrific track record, but we believe NextEra Energy Partners’ future growth potential is not reflected in its current valuation. We believe this disconnect is driven by a combination of macroeconomic factors and concerns around the equity required to finance the partnership’s convertible equity portfolio financing buyouts. Today, we are announcing plans to simplify the partnership’s capital structure and singularly focus on a 100% renewable energy strategy. The U.S. economy’s ongoing transition to renewable energy is a significant driver of future renewable energy investments, and we want NextEra Energy Partners to be well positioned to capitalize on these investments.

“To lead this transition, we are launching a process to sell our natural gas pipeline assets and we are suspending incentive distribution rights fees to NextEra Energy through 2026. These actions would both increase our renewable energy investments and eliminate the equity issuance that would otherwise be required to complete all three convertible equity portfolio financing buyouts planned for 2023, 2024 and 2025,” Ketchum said. “Under our plan, we currently do not expect any equity to be required to finance our growth plan through 2024 and do not expect any equity issuances to finance convertible equity portfolio financing buyouts through 2025. The end result of these changes is intended to create the leading 100% renewables pure-play investment opportunity for the benefit of unitholders.”

NextEra Energy Partners’ plan to capitalize on the clean energy transition includes the following:

First, NextEra Energy Partners is launching a process to sell its STX Midstream and Meade natural gas pipeline assets in 2023 and 2025, respectively. Upon closing of the sales, the excess proceeds would be used to buy out the STX Midstream, 2019 NEP Pipelines and NEP Renewables II convertible equity portfolio financings. Once completed, the only planned convertible equity portfolio financing buyouts with equity requirements through 2026 would be the Genesis Holdings convertible equity portfolio financing, which is limited to $294 million in 2026.

Second, NextEra Energy Partners expects to use the excess proceeds from the sale of its interest in natural gas pipeline assets to finance its growth, eliminating all equity requirements through 2024 other than opportunistic equity issuances under its at-the-market equity issuance program to fund future growth beyond 2024.

Third, to replace the cash available for distribution (CAFD) from the expected divested pipeline assets, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners have entered into an agreement to suspend NextEra Energy’s incentive distribution rights (IDR) fees in respect of all quarters in 2023 through 2026. By suspending the IDR fees, the partnership will be able to use that cash flow to largely replace the reduced CAFD that would be associated with the sale of the natural gas pipeline assets.

Upon successfully completing the sales of the natural gas pipeline assets, NextEra Energy Partners is expected to achieve Real Zero carbon emissions in 2025 and become the leading 100% renewables pure-play investment opportunity. The partnership believes these changes could potentially invite a new class of investors looking for a carbon-free, pure-play option to participate in the energy transition.

In summary, the plan would eliminate the equity buyouts of the three near-term convertible equity portfolio financings via the divestiture of the partnership’s interest in natural gas pipeline assets, and the CAFD associated with the sale of the natural gas pipeline assets would be largely replaced by the IDR fees suspension. NextEra Energy Partners expects that it would have excess proceeds from the natural gas pipeline sales available to eliminate equity requirements to fund future growth through 2024.

NextEra Energy Partners believes it is well positioned to execute against its plan due to its ample liquidity and significant financing capacity. The partnership had approximately $2.8 billion of available liquidity as of March 31, 2023.

Outlook

From a base of its fourth-quarter 2022 distribution per common unit at an annualized rate of $3.25, NextEra Energy Partners continues to see 12% to 15% growth per year in limited partner distributions per unit as being a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2026. Given the current capital markets environment, the partnership expects to grow distributions at or near the bottom end of this range. NextEra Energy Partners expects the annualized rate of the fourth-quarter 2023 distribution that is payable in February 2024 to be in a range of $3.64 to $3.74 per common unit. NextEra Energy Partners currently has no plans to issue incremental convertible equity portfolio financings.

NextEra Energy Partners’ run-rate expectations for adjusted EBITDA and CAFD at Dec. 31, 2023, remain unchanged. Year-end 2023 run-rate adjusted EBITDA expectations are $2.22 billion to $2.42 billion and CAFD of $770 million to $860 million, respectively, reflecting calendar-year 2024 contributions expected from the forecasted portfolio at year-end 2023.

The expectations discussed herein are subject to the usual caveats.

This news release refers to adjusted EBITDA and CAFD expectations. NextEra Energy Partners’ adjusted EBITDA expectations represent projected (a) revenue less (b) fuel expense, less (c) project operating expenses, less (d) corporate G&A, plus (e) other income less (f) other deductions including IDR fees. Projected revenue as used in the calculations of projected EBITDA represents the sum of projected (a) operating revenues plus (b) a pre-tax allocation of production tax credits, plus (c) a pre-tax allocation of investment tax credits plus (d) earnings impact from convertible investment tax credits and plus (e) the reimbursement for lost revenue received pursuant to a contract with NextEra Energy Resources.

CAFD is defined as cash available for distribution and represents adjusted EBITDA less (1) a pre-tax allocation of production tax credits, less (2) a pre-tax allocation of investment tax credits, less (3) earnings impact from convertible investment tax credits, less (4) debt service, less (5) maintenance capital, less (6) income tax payments less, (7) other non-cash items included in adjusted EBITDA if any. CAFD excludes changes in working capital and distributions to preferred equity investors.

Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and limited partner distributions and other expectations assume, among other things, normal weather and operating conditions; positive macroeconomic conditions in the U.S.; public policy support for wind and solar development and construction; market demand and transmission expansion support for wind and solar development; market demand for pipeline capacity; access to capital at reasonable cost and terms; and no changes to governmental policies or incentives. Please see the accompanying cautionary statements for a list of the risk factors that may affect future results. Adjusted EBITDA and CAFD do not represent substitutes for net income, as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted EBITDA and CAFD run-rate expectations have not been reconciled to expected net income because NextEra Energy Partners’ net income includes unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses related to derivative transactions, which cannot be determined at this time.

