Nexsphere, formerly known as Brookvale Energy, plans a windfarm project off North-East Tasmania. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay.)

The Tasmanian Liberal Government welcomes today’s announcement by Nexsphere that it intends to develop an offshore wind energy project in Bass Strait.

Tasmania is already a world leader at generating 100 per cent of our electricity needs from renewables and we have legislated to be 200 per cent by 2040.

Bass Strait has been identified as one of the top options for offshore wind energy generation in the country by the national Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre.

These projects also complement Project Marinus, Battery of the Nation and our plans to supply renewable energy for an emerging green hydrogen industry to be based out of the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone.

Nexsphere, formerly known as Brookvale Energy, plans a windfarm project off North-East Tasmania that would generate between 500-1000 megwatts – enough energy to power 325,000 homes.

Offshore wind as a renewable energy source is booming globally and the International Energy Agency views offshore wind as one of the big three sources of clean energy alongside solar and onshore wind.

Bass Strait was found to have consistently higher and stronger winds at points both 50 and 100km offshore than the other locations and second only to Portland in Victoria for a 25km offshore based location.

As part of the Tasmanian Renewable Energy Action Plan we have identified Tasmania’s ocean, tidal, and offshore energy resources as a key direction towards delivering a fully self-sufficient, fully-green energy supply that can feed into the broader national energy network to generate significant economic returns for our State.

Tasmania’s world class offshore wind resource can play a key role providing the nation with the clean energy it needs as well as developing a new offshore industry with the potential to create hundreds of jobs.

