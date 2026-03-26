The programme is expected to extend into Q3 2026. Credit: phetsamay philavanh/Shutterstock.com.

NexGold Mining has initiated a 30,000m reverse circulation (RC) infill drilling programme at the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada.

It aims to fill specific gaps in the mineral resource with drill spacing of 12.5m and depths reaching 50m.

The objective is to gather detailed data that could elevate the mineral resources classification from indicated to measured categories.

It is expected to extend into the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026), with assay results disclosed as they are available, dependent on drilling progress and laboratory processing times.

NexGold president and CEO Kevin Bullock said: “The company continues to advance and de-risk the Goldboro project as we move toward an investment decision later this year.

“The recently launched 30,000m infill drill programme focuses primarily on areas of the mineral resource that are expected to be mined in the early years of production and is intended to support the refinement of the mineral resource model following the update to the feasibility study, adding greater certainty and confidence in the mineral resource.

“This drill programme is one of several value-adding activities in progress at the Goldboro project in 2026, which include an update to the feasibility study that will incorporate additional drill data collected in 2025 (328 holes and 58,008m gathered since September 2021), updated operating and capital cost assumptions, and changes in the gold price since completion of the feasibility study in 2021.”

In parallel, NexGold has renewed its collaboration with Triomphe Holdings, operating as Capital Analytica, for investor relations services under a six-month agreement starting March 2026, with an option for extension.

The consultancy will manage social media, capital markets advice and investor engagement efforts.

This arrangement awaits TSX Venture Exchange approval.

In October 2024, NexGold Mining and Signal Gold announced a definitive agreement to merge, aiming to establish one of Canada’s most advanced near-term gold developers.