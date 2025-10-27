In 2025, Ahafo North is set to produce approximately 50,000oz of gold. Credit: Mark Agnor/Shutterstock.com.

Newmont has declared that its Ahafo North project in Afrisipakrom, Ghana has reached commercial production.

This achievement follows the initial gold pour on 19 September 2025.

The mine development programme included infrastructure construction, commissioning of the processing facility, and workforce development initiatives.

Newmont chief executive officer Tom Palmer said: “Achieving commercial production at Ahafo North represents a significant milestone for Newmont and our partners in Ghana.

“This new world-class operation demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence while creating enduring value for our investors, communities, host governments and all our stakeholders in this premier mining jurisdiction.

“It’s rare in our industry to see a new mine come to life within a single career. I’m incredibly proud of what our teams have achieved and honoured to have been part of this project from the very beginning.”

In 2025, Ahafo North is projected to produce approximately 50,000oz of gold, with production anticipated to increase through 2026 as the operation reaches full capacity.

Over the next five years, the mine is expected to deliver between 275,000oz and 325,000oz of gold annually throughout its 13-year lifespan, positioning it as a key asset in Newmont’s global portfolio.

Ahafo North represents Newmont’s third mining venture in Ghana.

With the divestment of the Akyem mine in April 2025, Ahafo North now stands as the company’s second operational site in the country.

The new site includes four open-pit mines and a stand-alone mill, expanding Newmont’s footprint in the region.

Situated about 50km from the current Ahafo South operation, Ahafo North benefits from operational synergies and has contributed significantly to the local economy.

The project generated around 4,500 contracted jobs during its construction phase and has established approximately 560 permanent and 1,000 contracted positions for its ongoing operations.

Newmont’s portfolio of assets and prospects are rooted in favourable mining regions across Africa, Australia, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea.