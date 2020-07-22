The New York government expects the renewable energy solicitations to potentially take the state halfway toward its objective of achieving 9GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035

Governor Cuomo announces new renewable energy solicitations for New York State. (Credit: Steppinstars from Pixabay)

The New York State government has launched new renewable energy solicitations seeking up to 4GW new capacity to be developed in the US state, including 2.5GW of offshore wind capacity, to tackle climate change.

The announcement made by Governor Andrew Cuomo is said to mark the largest combined solicitations for clean energy to have ever been made in the US so far.

According to the New York government, the renewable energy solicitations can potentially take the state halfway toward its objective of achieving 9GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035, while meeting Governor Cuomo’s climate and environment targets under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

As part of the solicitations, New York is also seeking land-based renewable energy projects with a total capacity of over 1.5GW with a goal to power nearly half a million households in the state for 20 years.

Governor Cuomo’s announcement is expected to trigger investments totaling around $7bn while generating close to 4,500 short and long-term jobs.

Last year’s solicitation from the US state saw the awarding of around 1.7GW of offshore wind capacity for the first time in its history. The projects to be developed under New York’s first offshore wind solicitation are the 816MW Empire Wind project and the 880MW Sunrise Wind project.

The second offshore wind solicitation, which is expected to procure nearly 12 million megawatt-hours for powering more than 1.5 million households annually, also comes with a multi-port strategy.

As per the New York government, offshore wind generators are required to collaborate with any of the 11 prequalified ports across the state to stage, construct, manufacture critical components, or coordinate activities pertaining to the operations and maintenance of the projects.

The government said that investments in the ports will include $400m of funding from both public and private sectors.

Governor Cuomo’s comments on launching the renewable energy solicitations

Governor Cuomo said: “During one of the most challenging years New York has ever faced, we remain laser-focused on implementing our nation-leading climate plan and growing our clean energy economy, not only to bring significant economic benefits and jobs to the state, but to quickly attack climate change at its source by reducing our emissions.

“With these record-breaking solicitations for renewable energy and new port infrastructure, New York continues to lead the way with the most ambitious Green New Deal in the nation, creating a future fueled by clean, renewable energy sources.”