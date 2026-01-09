New Earth Resources launches exploration initiative for SL Project

The local lithology, including granite, mangerite and quartz monzonite, suggests favourable conditions for REE mineralisation. Credit: Elmar Gubisch/Shutterstock.com.

New Earth Resources has outlined its planned exploration initiative for the Strange Lake (SL) Project, a property with rare earth element (REE) potential located in Quebec, Canada.

This represents an important initial move to methodically assess the project’s prospects, focusing on developing regional datasets to guide future target selection and progressive area narrowing.

The regional exploration programme will apply an integrated approach, combining regional prospecting, airborne geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling.

These efforts aim to locate outcrops, key geological characteristics and potential indicators of REE mineralisation, establishing a basis for further project advancement.

The SL Project comprises 23 claims covering around 1,102 hectares (ha), for which New Earth Resources holds an option to earn a 100% interest.

It lies in the Southeastern Churchill Province and is predominantly underlain by alkaline to calc-alkaline rocks.

The local lithology, including granite, mangerite and quartz monzonite, suggests favourable conditions for REE mineralisation.

The SL Project’s close proximity to, and geological affinity with, the established Strange Lake district further highlights its potential for significant REE discoveries.

Core elements of the programme include regional prospecting, during which field crews will systematically identify outcrops and float material and collect samples to evaluate the property’s initial REE potential within its boundaries.

Geophysical work will consist of an airborne (drone-based) magnetic survey aimed at mapping geological features and assessing their significance for REE mineralisation, thereby improving understanding of subsurface structures.

In addition, geochemical surveys will be completed, including lake-bottom sampling using both sediment and benthic methods to identify REE anomalies or related geochemical signals.

Supplementary soil sampling from upland areas, shorelines and islands will further define geochemical patterns across the property.

New Earth Resources CEO Lawrence Hay said: “By leveraging advanced geophysical and geochemical methods, we aim to build a robust dataset that will guide our targeted efforts toward identifying high-potential REE zones.

“Furthermore, with the first phase of our Lucky Boy uranium project’s exploration programme set to commence in the coming days, we are very excited to be strategically diversified and positioned to take advantage of both the rare earth and uranium sectors simultaneously.”

In November 2025, New Earth Resources executed an option agreement with Northex Capital Partners to acquire the Red Wine rare earth project in Labrador, Canada.