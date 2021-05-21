The Project is situated within Palaeozoic metamudstones and quartzites proximal to a Hercynian- age granite and mafic intrusives

Location of the Projects in Morocco. (Credit: Altus Strategies Plc.)

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS, OTCQX: ALTUF) announces the granting of three new distinct exploration projects as well as exploration licences adjacent to existing projects (the “Projects”) totalling 221 km2 in the Kingdom of Morocco (“Morocco”). The Projects were awarded to the Company’s 100% owned subsidiary, Aterian Resources Limited, as part of a competitive tender process.

· New projects granted totalling 221 km2 in central Morocco

· Projects considered highly prospective for copper, tin and zinc

· Morocco portfolio enlarged to ten projects totalling 675 km2

· Further project applications submitted across key mineralised belts in Morocco

· Exploration programmes on new projects to commence shortly

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

“We are delighted with the award of three new base metal projects and two extensions to existing projects in Morocco totalling 221 km2. The projects were awarded as part of a competitive tender process and increase our Moroccan portfolio to ten projects totalling 675 km2. In addition to the new projects we have also been granted licence blocks contiguous with our existing Takzim and Zaer Copper projects.

‘’The new projects are all located in the Central Moroccan Hercynian Massif, a region that is highly prospective for copper, tin, tungsten, lead and zinc and hosts numerous active and historical mines, as well as development-stage projects. The 67 km2 Amsa project is located approximately

8.5 km southwest of the Achmmach tin project which is being advanced by Kasbah Resources Limited.

“Our field team will commence exploration shortly, focusing on the priority targets defined by satellite image interpretations. Altus has applied for a number of further projects across Morocco through the tender process and we look forward to providing an update on the results of these submissions in due course.”

New Project Summary:

· Amsa Tin Project (67 km2):

o Hosts a folded sequence of turbidite beds and intruded by magmatic sills

o Along strike of historically mapped tin, zinc and lead occurrences

o Located 8.5 km southwest of the Achmmach tin project being advanced by Kasbah Resources Limited (mineralisation hosted at Achmmach is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Amsa)

· Tiddas Copper-Lead Project (64 km2):

o Hosts six historically mapped lead and copper-lead occurrences

o Structurally complex area between two Hercynian granites

o Located 7 km and 10 km northwest of the historical El Karit tin and Zguit tungsten mines respectively (mineralisation hosted at El Karit and Zguit is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Tiddas)

· Jafra Copper-Zinc Project (29 km2):

o Hosts a historically mapped lead occurrence and potential historical workings

o Situated on the eastern margin of a Hercynian age granite

o Located 35 km east of the former Roc Blanc silver mine, situated towards the western margin of the Hercynian age granite (mineralisation hosted at Roc Blanc is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Jafra)

Project Extension Summary:

· Zaer Copper Project (32 km2 extension):

o Enlarges the Zaer copper project to 96 km2

o Hosts two historically mapped copper occurrences, associated with an east-west striking structure on the northern flank of the Zaer pluton

o Focused on the metamorphic aureole surrounding a Hercynian granite

· Takzim Zinc Project (29 km2 extension):

o Enlarges the Takzim Zinc project to 77 km2

o Hosts a historically mapped copper occurrence

o Focused on Palaeozoic mudstones & quartzites proximal to a Hercynian granite

Amsa Tin Project (67 km2) – Geology

The Project is located on the eastern margin of the Oulmes granite within the highly prospective Central Moroccan Hercynides, 105 km southeast from Morocco’s capital, Rabat. The host geology is represented by turbiditic sediments of the Namurian aged Fourhal Formation consisting of deformed, interbedded mudstones and sandstones of lower carboniferous age, intruded by magmatic sills. The metamorphic aureoles of Hercynian age granites are known to host base metal deposits and occurrences within the region.

Tiddas Copper-Lead Project (64 km2) – Geology

The Project is situated within a structurally complex area between the Zaer and Oulmes granites, within the highly prospective Central Moroccan Hercynides, 75 km southeast from Morocco’s capital, Rabat. The host geology comprises strongly foliated metasedimentary rocks, including quartzites, phyllites and schists. The Project is located at the intersection of historically mapped northeast and north striking structures with copper-lead occurrences reported proximal to a Hercynian age granite.

Jafra Copper-Zinc Project Project (29 km2) – Geology

The Project is situated at the eastern flank of a Hercynian aged granitic pluton within the highly prospective Jebilet Massif, 36 km from the city of Marrakech and 32 km from a rail line to port. The host geology comprises the Namurian aged Sarhelf schists series and a Hercynian granite pluton. The project is located at the eastern margin of the pluton within the metamorphic aureole and hosts a historically mapped lead occurrence, coincident with apparent former artisanal mining associated with a reportedly 1.75 km long quartz-carbonate vein system.

Zaer Copper Project (Enlarged to 96 km2) – Geology

The Project is situated within the metamorphic aureole at the margin of the Hercynian age Zaer granite within the highly prospective Central Moroccan Hercynides, 75 km south from Morocco’s capital, Rabat. The host geology comprises highly foliated and contact metamorphosed metasedimentary rocks, including quartzites, phyllites and schists that host a number of copper, lead, zinc, tungsten and tin occurrences. Quartz vein hosted copper mineralisation is reportedly present within the granite at Zaer.

Takzim Zinc Project (Enlarged to 77 km2) – Geology

The Project is situated within Palaeozoic metamudstones and quartzites proximal to a Hercynian- age granite and mafic intrusives in the highly prospective Jebilet Massif, 32 km from the city of Marrakech and 7 km from a rail line to port. The host geology comprises a Visean flysch sequence, predominantly schists and metasandstones that host numerous quartz-carbonate veins. Previous work on the Takzim project by Altus has identified multiple parallel quartz-carbonate veins with an east-northeast orientation, observed across the licences with the largest vein and mapped up to 15 m wide, striking discontinuously for over 3 km. Assays from rock-chips collected along these veins have yielded results including 4.68 % Zn, 0.69 % Zn, 9.18 % Cu and 4.53 % Cu. A number of artisanal workings have also been discovered including small exploratory pits, where anomalous zinc has been recorded, through to a large 3 m diameter adit excavated into a cliff face which is estimated to be up to 40 m long. The Project is located approximately 6.5 km east of the historic Bir n Hass copper mine. Mineralisation hosted at Bir n Hass is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Takzim.

