3t EnerMech has been contracted by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

New 3t EnerMech Joint Venture Secures Vital Work With UK Government and Mozambique’s Oil and Gas Sector. (Credit: EnerMech.)

3t EnerMech, a new strategic alliance between 3t Energy Group and EnerMech, has announced its first award, a significant contract with the UK Government, which will help to shape future training requirements for Mozambique’s growing oil and gas workforce.

The newly launched joint venture combines the expertise of integrated solutions specialist provider EnerMech and 3t Energy Group, which owns leading energy sector training organisations 3t Transform, Drilling Systems, Survivex and AIS Training. The alliance will deliver world-leading training and competency solutions encompassing a blend of traditional training, digital learning technologies and training compliance management platforms.

3t EnerMech has been contracted by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office which is currently working in partnership with The National Authority of Professional Education (ANEP).

The project will see the partnership provide evidence-based analysis into the current oil and gas skills training of Mozambican Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and compare this to international standards to identify any existing gaps.

The study will be benchmarked against the UK’s leading Oil and Gas Technical Apprentice Programme (OGTAP) which is globally recognised. The scheme is managed jointly by not-for-profit energy industry skills body OPITO and the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) and includes the four key disciplines of electrical maintenance, mechanical maintenance, process operations, instrumentation, and control maintenance.

Experienced personnel from 3t EnerMech’s UK and Mozambique premises will conduct the research and also create procedures and guidelines to build TVET institutions and courses which achieve ECITB and OPITO standards and accreditation.

3t EnerMech vice president Andrew Noble said: “The formation of 3t EnerMech combines our respective knowledge, experience and global reach to deliver training and technologies which create safer, smarter and more sustainable workforces. A core aim of the partnership is to engage with local regions to develop local content and ultimately deliver more highly skilled global workers. Winning this significant piece of work in support of Mozambique’s local content development strategy is of major importance to the new alliance and its strategic objectives.

“Mozambique is a significant player in the global oil and gas market and with activity continuing to ramp up, the country requires a robust, skilled workforce to support new long-term projects. This study will play a key role in future training and development programmes in the country and we look forward to delivering the data it presents.”

Paul Stonebanks, President of 3t EnerMech said: “This new venture will truly transform both the lives of individuals and the communities in which it operates in a positive and powerful way.

“In line with 3t Energy Group’s goal to transform the global training market through technology, the new joint venture will help to bring high quality, industry-approved training rapidly and effectively to those geographical areas that need it most.”

3t EnerMech is due to deliver the study to the UK Government in Q2 of this year.

Source: Company Press Release