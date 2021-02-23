Gemini consists of 39 unpatented placer claims totaling 780 acres (315.66 hectares) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (“Nevada Sunrise” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that it has staked additional claims at its two lithium brine projects in Nevada. The Company owns 100% interests in the Gemini Lithium Project (“Gemini”) and the Jackson Wash Lithium Project (“Jackson Wash”), both located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada. A total of 40 claims totaling approximately 800 acres (194.25 hectares) were staked in February 2021 to expand the boundaries of Gemini and Jackson Wash.

“The discovery of lithium-bearing brines can present a small footprint, environmentally-friendly method of lithium production in Nevada,” said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. “Our Lida Valley properties are underexplored, and the increased land position from our recent staking covers what we believe are our best lithium brine target areas for future drilling.”

Exploration at the two projects is complemented by the Company’s 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada. Gemini is ideally situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside until 2033 for potential solar and wind power electrical generation projects.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Nevada Sunrise acquired Gemini and Jackson Wash in 2015 by claim staking and purchase by option, respectively. The Company recently initiated a review of historical geophysical and geological data collected at Gemini and Jackson Wash to better define lithium brine targets on the two properties, and awaits the results of an ongoing data compilation.

