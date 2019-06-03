Nevada Copper is planning to use the financing proceedings to develop the Pumpkin Hollow underground project.

Nevada Copper, the 100% owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project has closed the financing of £91m credit facility from KfW IPEX Bank, a German bank that supports international projects and export financings.

Pumpkin Hollow Project is located approximately 12.8km southeast of the small town of Yerington, in the pro-mining state of Nevada, US and the first production is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The project property hosts a high-grade underground near-term production mine and, a permitted open pit development project approximately 4km in the west.

The Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver and a number of opportunities to increase mine life for both the underground and open pit, through resource expansion and exploration drilling.

The KfW facility is part of the Nevada Copper’s broader financing package

The company intends to use the net proceeds to advance the construction and development of the Pumpkin Hollow underground project.

Nevada Copper chief executive officer Matthew Gili said: “We are very pleased to have closed this project finance facility. KfW IPEX-Bank is a government-backed, tier one lender and is a highly sought after and long-term project partner.

“KfW’s involvement with Nevada Copper not only highlights the value of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project but also of the team that is executing on the Company’s business strategy.”

The financing package would benefit the company in many ways including a reduction in senior debt interest margin, extension of senior debt maturity from 2025 to 2028, and allows free excess cash flow, providing long-term financing for future project expansion.

The mining company said that the offtake agreements for the project would provide increased stability of revenue and optimized logistics solution for the underground project.

After acquiring the property in 2005, Nevada Copper initiated a feasibility study in November 2010 and completed it in December 2012.