NESO unveils clean power project pipeline to unlock yearly $53.3bn investment

The move aims to accelerate progress towards the Clean Power by 2030 objective. Credit: John_T/Shutterstock.com.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) has announced a new pipeline of energy projects that will be fast-tracked for connection to Great Britain’s electricity networks.

This initiative aims to unlock £40bn ($53.3bn) in clean investment each year and accelerate progress towards the UK government’s ‘Clean Power by 2030’ goal.

NESO says it worked together with the government, network operators, investors, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, and the wider energy industry to revise the grid connection process.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The previous queue for grid access had expanded tenfold in five years to more than 700GW, about four times Great Britain’s projected requirement by 2030.

Moving forward, several wind and solar farms, battery storage, and hydrogen projects will find out whether they are included in the 283GW of generation and storage capacity and 99GW of transmission-connected demand, NESO said.

This new, defined set of deliverable projects will anchor the pipeline as the system shifts from a first-come, first-served approach to one that prioritises readiness and the ability to address the country’s energy and economic requirements.

The overhaul in the connections process gives the domestic energy sector a clear view of where and when new networks are needed.

NESO’s reform is intended to ensure the region meets its power needs beyond 2030, with electricity demand expected to nearly triple by 2050.

The first set of protected projects, targeting connection in 2026-27, will start receiving formal offers with confirmed connection dates throughout December and into the new year.

The remaining offers are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

From late 2026, projects may reapply to enter the connections process, provided they demonstrate both readiness and strategic alignment with the government’s Clean Power Action Plan.

NESO chief operating officer Kayte O’Neill said: “Transforming the grid connections process is a vital first step in unlocking the capacity needs for a secure, affordable energy transition.

“These changes will cut grid bottlenecks by prioritising ready-to-build projects, giving certainty about when and where they can connect and unlocking billions in clean energy investment.

“These changes wouldn’t be possible without the collaboration of our partners over the last two years. Together, we’re laying the foundations for a resilient, efficient and future-ready energy system that delivers for British consumers and the economy.”