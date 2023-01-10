The Römerberg 6 well marks the ninth production well on the Römerberg field and is expected to help enhance the field’s production rates, upgrade water treatment and reduce emissions associated with flaring

Germany – Römerberg. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

UK-based petroleum company Neptune Energy has commenced producing the first oil from its Rӧmerberg 6 well in the city of Speyer, southwestern Germany.

According to the company, the initial production tests showed flow rates of up to 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The Römerberg field, discovered in 2003 and started producing in 2008, is 50% owned by Neptune Energy, which is also the operator, while Palatina GeoCon owns the remaining 50% stake.

The Römerberg 6 well is the ninth production well on the field and is expected to increase Neptune’s production in the Rhine Valley to around 3,700boepd.

Neptune said that the start of production at Rӧmerberg 6 will enable it to mature its full-field development plans.

The plans include investment in surface facilities to support higher production rates, upgrade water treatment and reduce emissions associated with flaring.

Neptune Energy Germany managing director Andreas Scheck said: “The Römerberg 6 well makes a significant contribution to Neptune’s production in the country and is an important milestone in the field’s development.

“We are committed to further developing the Römerberg oil field and to increasing production capacity over the coming years.”

In October last year, Neptune received approval from the State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate to raise the production limit at the Römerberg field.

The company said that the approval is a result of its continuous efforts to increase the field production limit at Römerberg for more than six years.

It was based on a complete environmental impact assessment and public consultation, said the company.

Neptune Energy is an independent global E&P company with operations across Europe, North Africa and Asia Pacific.

Source: Company Press Release