Neptune Energy starts gas production at Adorf Z17 well, Germany. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

Neptune Energy today announced first production from its operated Adorf Z17 gas well in the municipality of Georgsdorf, north western Germany.

The Z17 well – in the Carboniferous formation – is expected to increase Neptune’s production from the Adorf licence by 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day to around 6,300 boepd.

Construction of a dedicated processing plant at the site for treatment of the gas was also completed earlier this year.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The Adorf Carboniferous field development is one of Neptune’s most promising activities in Germany and demonstrates our desire to grow the business here.

“The Adorf field is already an important contributor to domestic energy in Germany, supplying enough gas to heat more than 150,000 households.”

The Adorf gas field was discovered in 2020 and the first well, Adorf Z15, was brought into production in October the same year. A second well, Adorf Z16, increased Neptune’s production from the licence to around 4,500 boepd at the beginning of 2022.

Drilling of a fourth well, Adorf Z18, reached a final depth of 4,773 metres in April this year and is due to begin production in the third quarter of 2023.

Neptune Energy owns 100% of the Adorf Carboniferous gas field.

