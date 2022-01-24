The SeaMar Splendid is supporting Neptune with Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) campaigns in the southern sector of the North Sea

Neptune Energy Netherlands to extend the charter of the DSV SeaMar Splendid. (Credit: David Mark from Pixabay.)

We are excited to announce that Neptune Energy Netherlands B.V. (Neptune) has exercised the option to extend the charter of the DSV SeaMar Splendid with 1 year.

The SeaMar Splendid, a 59 meter long diving support vessel, is supporting Neptune with Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) campaigns in the southern sector of the North Sea on the Dutch continental shelf.

“Safety is our top priority. Inspection, repair and maintenance activities are essential to Neptune’s integrity management. For the year ahead we have planned 250 days of work on 15 projects. We are looking forward to continue our cooperation with the team of the diving support vessel, the SeaMar Splendid,” says Kaoutar Kaddouri, Manager Integrity & Marine Operations at Neptune Energy in the Netherlands.

In March 2019 Neptune and SeaMar entered into a 3 year contract with 2 x one year options for the vessel. It was the third consecutive long-term contract between the companies that share many years of successful collaboration.

“The extension brings the SeaMar Splendid into its fourteenth IRM season for Neptune and substantiates our commitment to maintain long-term working relationships with our Clients” says Leo Balkema, Managing Director of SeaMar. “Our thanks go out to all parties involved for achieving operational excellence. We are grateful for Neptune’s trust and look forward to continue our working relationship in the year 2022”.

Source: Company Press Release