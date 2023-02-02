With the start-up of production from the 10th well, the Neptune-operated Cygnus gas facility is now capable of producing enough natural gas to meet the needs of approximately 2 million UK households

Neptune Energy commences production at Cygnus 10th gas well. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

Neptune Energy and its partner, Spirit Energy, today announced production has commenced from the 10th well at its operated Cygnus gas field in the UK southern North Sea, unlocking additional supplies for UK homes and businesses.

With the start-up of production from the 10th well, the Neptune-operated Cygnus gas facility is now capable of producing enough natural gas to meet the needs of approximately 2 million UK households, underlining the important contribution of Cygnus to UK energy security.

Cygnus also has one of the lowest carbon intensities on the UKCS, at ~4kg of CO2/boe1.

Neptune Energy’s UK Country Director, Alan Muirhead, said: “Bringing the 10th Cygnus well online is an important milestone for the field and supports additional supplies of lower carbon gas for UK homes and businesses.

“Domestic production has a crucial role to play in supporting energy security in this country and Neptune has increased gas supplies to the UK from our operated assets in the UK and Norwegian North Seas.”

The drilling operation was carried out by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig, the first in Borr’s fleet to be equipped with technologies that reduce carbon and nitrogen emissions from operations by up to 95%, and particle matter emissions by more than 85%.

Neptune has now commenced drilling on the 11th well on the Cygnus field, which is expected to begin production in Q2 this year.

Cygnus partners: Neptune Energy (operator and 38.75%), Spirit Energy (61.25%)

Source: Company Press Release