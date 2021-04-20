The well is being drilled with a rig operated by KCA Deutag

Neptune Energy commences drilling at Adorf gas development. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

Neptune Energy today announced drilling has begun at its operated Adorf Z16 gas development well in the municipality of Hoogstede, north western Germany.

The well is being drilled with a rig operated by KCA Deutag, with final depth of around 3,400 metres expected to be reached in August this year. The Adorf Carboniferous gas field was discovered in 2020 and the Adorf Z15 well was brought into production in October. The Z16 well will be the second in the formation.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director in Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The Adorf Z16 well is expected to double Neptune’s daily production in the field to around 3,700 barrels of oil equivalent.

“Following the field’s discovery last year, this ongoing activity underlines our commitment to invest in the region. The Adorf carboniferous field development is one of our most promising activities in Germany and demonstrates our desire to grow our business here.”

Neptune Energy recently completed the acquisition of interests in several oil and gas fields in western Germany and owns 100% of the Adorf Carboniferous gas field.

Source: Company Press Release