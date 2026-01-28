MODEC, Eld Energy partner to expand SOFC capacity for FPSOs

The signing ceremony at the Norwegian Embassy in Japan. Credit: MODEC, Inc.

MODEC, a Japanese company specialising in the construction of floating oil production facilities, has partnered with Norwegian company Eld Energy to develop a 120kW solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) and CO₂ capture system for floating production, storage and offloading systems (FPSOs).

The joint development agreement encompasses the design and manufacture of a prototype aimed at creating a low-carbon offshore power solution, with onshore testing scheduled for 2027 and offshore demonstrations expected to start in 2028.

In July 2025, MODEC contracted Eld Energy to design and manufacture a pilot SOFC unit for installation on one of its FPSOs.

Earlier, in February 2025, a feasibility study contract was awarded to Eld Energy, marking the onset of phase one of the SOFC development initiative.

Following the completion of this phase, MODEC progressed to phase two, which includes engineering, manufacturing, installation and offshore pilot testing of the 40kW SOFC system.

Eld Energy will manufacture the unit in Bergen, Norway, with installation planned for 2026, showcasing the potential of solid oxide fuel cells in offshore applications.

The new agreement aims to increase the SOFC output to 120kW, facilitating phased deployment on FPSOs, while integrating a CO₂ capture and fuel recovery unit tailored for SOFC exhaust.

The goal is to develop a scalable multi-megawatt power system that meets the complete power demands of FPSOs with zero carbon intensity, thereby enhancing their environmental performance and operational value.

MODEC aims to support a stable energy supply and CO₂ reduction in response to increasing energy demands and sustainability objectives.

In 2025, MODEC secured a comprehensive contract for engineering, procurement, construction and installation of an FPSO vessel for the $6.8bn Hammerhead project.