Flotation pilot plant processing has commenced at ALS Metallurgy in Perth

Mkango commences pilot plant processing of bulk sample from Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”) is pleased to announce the commencement of flotation pilot plant test work for the Songwe Hill Rare Earths project in Malawi (“Songwe” or the “Project”).

Flotation pilot plant processing has commenced at ALS Metallurgy in Perth, Australia – a new, optimised flotation regime has been developed and now scaled up as part of the pilot programme

Preparation for hydrometallurgical pilot testing is underway at ANSTO in Australia, which will process rare earth mineral concentrate produced from the flotation pilot plant

Design and engineering studies by lead engineer SENET (a DRA Global Group Company) are continuing in parallel, with the Songwe Feasibility Study targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of this year

Scoping studies for rare earth separation have been completed, and strategic options for moving forward with potential sites are being evaluated

Rising rare earth prices and concerns over security of supply provide a very favourable market backdrop, with accelerating demand geared to growth in green technology applications

The selection and piloting of the flotation processing flowsheet is an integral part of the Feasibility Study and a critical step towards commercialisation of the Songwe project. The feed for the flotation pilot plant is derived from the 60 tonne bulk sample previously shipped from Malawi to Australia, having been selected from areas within the previously announced upgraded Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimates, which underpin the ongoing Feasibility Study. No further resource drilling is required.

William Dawes, Chief Executive of Mkango stated: “The start of pilot plant processing is a major milestone for the company and Mkango joins the ranks of the very few rare earths projects that have been advanced to this stage of development. We look forward to announcing results from the pilot plant when available.”

“Mkango is uniquely positioned in the rare earths sector with an integrated “mine, refine, recycle” strategy encompassing sustainably sourced rare earths from Malawi, rare earth magnet recycling in the UK, via its interest in HyProMag, and strategic options to develop EU and UK rare earth separation and refining capacity. Rare earth prices have risen significantly over the recent months and the demand outlook is very positive, directly linked to growth in electric vehicles, wind power and other clean technology applications.”

Processing and mineralogy are key value drivers for rare earth projects, and pilot test work is an integral part of developing a robust feasibility study and bankable project. The Songwe processing flow sheet has been developed and optimised by leading experts in rare earths processing and comprises flotation of run of mine ore to produce an upgraded mineral concentrate, which is then processed via hydrometallurgy to produce a high grade purified, cerium depleted, mixed rare earth carbonate enriched in neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

Flotation Pilot Plant

Flotation is a key part of the processing flowsheet for Songwe with significant test work having been completed in South Africa, Canada and Australia in order to increase grade and recovery from those in Mkango’s previously announced pre-feasibility study. This work has resulted in a new flotation regime, which has been scaled up during the pilot programme. The flotation pilot plant will also provide SENET (a DRA Global Group Company) with essential operating data to assist it in the engineering of the Company’s commercial scale operation as well as providing mineral concentrate feed for hydrometallurgical pilot testing at ANSTO.

Hydrometallurgy Pilot Plant

As part of the feasibility study, significant optimisation test work has been successfully completed at ANSTO in Australia resulting in an improved process compared to the pre-feasibility study. Hydrometallurgical piloting will be completed at ANSTO following completion of flotation piloting.

The majority of Songwe’s rare earths are hosted within fluorocarbonate minerals, which means that high capital and energy intensive kilns will not be required during hydrometallurgical processing, in contrast to projects dominated by monazite or other refractory rare earths minerals.

Source: Company Press Release