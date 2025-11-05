The O Mon 1 plant comprises two units, each with a capacity of 330MW. Credit: MHI.

Mitsubishi Power has secured a contract to supply equipment to support the oil-to-natural gas fuel conversion project at the O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant in Can Tho, southern Vietnam.

Mitsubishi Power, a power solution brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), will provide essential equipment such as gas burners for the site’s boiler.

The company will leverage its technological expertise as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the current boiler to undertake fuel conversion and help in carbon dioxide emission reduction.

It will also install a selective catalytic reduction system to detoxify nitrogen oxides from exhaust gases, ensuring the plant complies with stricter environmental regulations in the future.

The O Mon 1 plant consists of two units, each with a capacity of 330MW, which began operations in 2009 and 2015, respectively.

Power Generation Corporation 2 (EVNGENCO2), a part of the Vietnam Electricity Corporation (EVN) group, is implementing the fuel conversion project.

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for the project is being managed by a consortium comprising LILAMA Corporation, which is under Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction, and EVNGENCO3, also an EVN group member.

The contract for the main equipment to Mitsubishi Power was awarded by this consortium.

Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific, part of MHI Group, will provide EPC services and deploy personnel to provide technical assistance throughout the project.

MHI steam power business division energy systems senior general manager Makoto Fujita stated: “Since the start of operations for Unit 1 in 2009, the O Mon 1 Thermal Power Plant has played an important role in the development of the Mekong Delta region.

“As the OEM of the existing power plant, we are extremely proud to be able to contribute to the stable supply of energy and decarbonisation in Vietnam through our participation in this fuel conversion project.

“We will devote our full effort to completing this project, and provide support for the long-term, stable operation of the plant.”

This August, Mitsubishi Power was also awarded a contract to supply two advanced J-series air-cooled gas turbines as the main equipment for the neighbouring O Mon 4 power plant, a gas turbine combined cycle facility designed with 1,155MW capacity.

This power plant is set for completion in 2028.