The move is set to increase efficiency and lower CO₂ emissions. Credit: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Mitsubishi Power has secured a second order for an H-25 gas turbine to be installed at Chang Chun Petrochemical’s Miaoli Factory in north-central Taiwan.

This order follows a previous order placed back in 2023, with operations scheduled to begin around mid-2026.

Chang Chun Petrochemical is converting the cogeneration facility at its Miaoli Factory by replacing the existing heavy oil and coal-fired boilers with a natural gas-fired system.

The H-25 gas turbine, with an output of around 30MW, will be the core component of the new cogeneration facility.

The plant will supply both electric power and steam to support the factory’s manufacturing processes.

Mitsubishi Power will supply the primary gas turbine, auxiliary equipment, and will also dispatch engineers to assist with installation and commissioning.

Both projects are expected to enhance plant efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, supporting Taiwan’s energy policy goals.

Chang Chun Petrochemical is a core company within Chang Chun Group, a petrochemical conglomerate with operations in Taiwan and worldwide.

Since 1984, Mitsubishi Power has supplied major equipment for Chang Chun Group’s power generation and cogeneration facilities, including nine steam turbines and five boilers, and continues to provide after-sales services and solutions.

Mitsubishi Power has delivered and operated over 200 H-25 units worldwide since 1987.

Using the H-25 system in cogeneration facilities reportedly enables higher efficiency and lower CO₂ emissions than traditional boiler systems.

Mitsubishi Power stated that it will continue to grow its presence in the distributed power generation market, including industrial private power generation and cogeneration systems globally, aiming to strengthen industrial infrastructure and reduce energy-related environmental impacts.

In September, the company secured a contract for a gas turbine combined cycle power plant at the Tung Hsiao Power Plant, operated by Taiwan Power Company.