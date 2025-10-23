The signing ceremony of the EPC contract. Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES.

PacificLight Power (PLP) has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to a consortium of Mitsubishi Power and Jurong Engineering Limited (JEL) the contract to construct Singapore’s largest combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) facility.

The 670MW power plant will be the first CCGT unit to incorporate a large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS), enhancing the dynamic energy management of the country’s electricity supply with grid demand.

Situated on Jurong Island, the facility will power more than 965,000 four-room flats and is set to commence operations in 2029.

The plant is designed to operate on 30% hydrogen, with the potential to shift to 100% hydrogen usage , aligning with the power sector’s initiative to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

The CCGT power plant will feature Mitsubishi Power’s M701JAC gas turbine, known for its hydrogen co-firing capability.

This model is the most efficient large-frame gas turbine globally, achieving 64% combined cycle efficiency and demonstrating three million hours of proven operational reliability.

PLP CEO Yu Tat Ming stated: “This project represents a significant leap forward in PacificLight’s decarbonisation journey and our commitment to powering Singapore with cleaner, more resilient energy.

“By investing in large-scale energy storage and hydrogen-ready technology, we are future-proofing our infrastructure to meet future energy demands. We are proud to partner Mitsubishi Power and Jurong Engineering in advancing Singapore’s sustainable future for generations to come.”

PLP’s existing energy infrastructure comprises an 830MW CCGT facility, one of the most efficient and reliable plants in operation in Singapore, and a 100MW fast-start ancillary services facility, both on the island of Jurong.

Mitsubishi Power has been a key player in supporting Singapore’s energy sector since the early 2000s, and together with JEL, the consortium has a track record of delivering advanced power generation systems.

The PLP CCGT project plays a crucial role for Singapore’s goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mitsubishi Power executive vice-president Daichi Nakajima stated: “Mitsubishi Power is honoured to partner JEL to build PLP’s monumental project that would support Singapore’s growing electricity needs and broader energy transition goals.

“Our hydrogen-ready gas turbines, along with the innovative integration of BESS, contribute to future-proofing infrastructure crucial to Singapore’s decarbonisation goals. We are committed to working alongside our partners to support this large-scale development that is making history in Singapore’s energy sector.”