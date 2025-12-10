MISC secures FPU contract from Petronas Carigali Brunei 

The FPU will be stationed offshore Brunei to support the supply of feedstock to the country’s LNG industry. Credit: Mayy Contributor/Shutterstock.com.

Malaysia-based maritime energy services provider MISC has secured a floating production unit (FPU) contract from Petronas Carigali Brunei (PCBL).

Under a letter of award, MISC will provide lease, operation and maintenance services for an FPU to support PCBL’s natural gas development project in Brunei.

The contract, awarded through an international competitive process, marks MISC’s entry into Brunei’s offshore oil and gas sector.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

It covers a fixed period of 12 years and comes with an option for PCBL to extend for up to three additional years, a year at a time.

MISC Group CEO and president Zahid Osman said: “This project is a significant milestone for MISC as it marks our entry into Brunei’s offshore market.

“This project embodies the spirit of our Delivering Progress strategy, as we continue to strengthen our foundation with high-quality, sustainable assets that deliver reliable performance and long-term value to our stakeholders.

“We are honoured to partner with PCBL on this landmark project, which reflects our shared commitment to advancing safe, sustainable and energy-efficient offshore operations.”

The FPU will have a production and processing capacity of 450 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 1,170 barrels (bbl) of condensate per day, with storage facilities for up to 300,000bbl.

It will be stationed offshore Brunei to support the supply of feedstock to the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.

This deployment is expected to contribute to Brunei’s LNG export obligations, national income and energy requirements.

MISC said that the FPU would operate effectively throughout its service period, supporting consistent production levels at the gas field.

The strategic partnership is expected to reinforce MISC’s commitment to supporting key energy developments in the region, according to the company.

In 2023, MISC signed a binding agreement with Petronas Gas subsidiary Pengerang LNG for an LNG floating storage unit.