ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS, operator of production licence 1064, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6507/4-3 S in the Norwegian Sea.

The well was drilled about 30 kilometres southwest of the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea and about 240 kilometres west of Brønnøysund.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Late Cretaceous in the Lange Formation.

Well 6507/4-3 S encountered sandstone layers in the Lange Formation totalling about 55 metres with poor reservoir quality.

The well encountered an approx. 1-metre gas column in the shallowest part of the sandstone layers, but no contacts could be proven.

Preliminary estimates indicate the size of the discovery is less than 0.1 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent. The result from the well will be considered by the licensees for further prospectivity in the licence.

The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 1064. The licence was awarded in APA 2019.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 3914 metres below sea level, and was terminated in the Lange Formation from the Late Cretaceous.

Water depth at the site is 436 metres. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 6507/4-3 was drilled by the Transocean Norge drilling facility, which will now drill wildcat well 6306/3-2 S in production licence 935 in the Norwegian Sea, where ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is the operator.

