Angolan exclave of Cabinda, with the Cácata Phosphate Deposit and supporting infrastructure. (Credit: Minbos.)

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) (Minbos or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received approval for the exploitation of the Cabinda Phosphate Project, located in Angola.

Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas (MIREMPET) has approved the Company’s Mining Licence, renewable for up to 35 years, for the mining of phosphate at the Cácata Deposit (Figure 1).

The exclusive mining rights have been granted over an 85km2 area, including the designated project area, encompassing the Cácata high-grade phosphate deposit, proposed open-pit mine, waste and ore stockpiles, and all associated infrastructure required for the mining operations.

“To receive our Mining Licence less than two months after executing a Mining Investment Contract, usually a 3-5 year process, is a timely confirmation by the Government of Angola of their commitment to support and accelerate our Project.

The Company is now positioned to develop Angola’s first locally mined and manufactured fertilizer for sale into one of the most prospective growing regions globally.” – Minbos CEO Lindsay Reed

Source: Company Press Release