Midland Launches a Major Exploration Program for Nickel in Nunavik. (Credit: Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash)

Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the commencement of a major exploration program for nickel in Nunavik, following up on exploration work carried out in 2020-2021 during which new Ni-Cu-Co mineral occurrences were discovered.

This new program will be conducted under the strategic alliance (the “Alliance”) executed in August 2020 between Midland’s wholly owned subsidiary, Midland Base Metals Inc. (“MBM”), and Rio Algom Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group PLC (“BHP”).

The 2022 exploration program will consist of regional magnetotelluric (“MT”) surveys, as well as two phases of prospecting scheduled to take place next July and August.

The Alliance with BHP for nickel exploration is focused on mafic intrusive rocks with troctolite/olivine gabbro compositions similar to those in Voisey’s Bay and the Nain Province, but that have historically received far less exploration, despite the discovery of several Ni-Cu-Co prospects and occurrences. The Papavoine Ni-Cu-Co prospect, discovered in 2000 and currently held by Midland, graded up to 0.63% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.04% Co over 6.6 metres in channel samples (see Midland’s press release dated August 12, 2021). Approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Papavoine, the Mantas intrusion yielded grades up to 0.48% Ni, 0.21% Cu and 0.06% Co over 0.7 metre in channel sample (see Midland’s press release dated August 12, 2021). In 2020 and 2021, work by Midland and BHP also confirmed two additional areas with strong potential. The Bonne Une troctolite intrusion graded up to 0.23% Ni and 0.23% Cu in grab samples (see press release by Midland dated April 15, 2021). In the A1 area, eight (8) mineralized boulders, locally derived but the source of which has yet to be determined, graded more than 0.1% Ni, with a highest grade of 0.14% Ni and 0.16% Cu in grab samples.

Regional MT surveys covering approximately 230 stations in three blocks, will be conducted within the area of interest. Surveys are set to begin mid-June 2022 and will take place over a period of 6 to 8 weeks. This work is designed to map and provide a preliminary assessment of the regional geological architecture.

Two phases of prospecting and mapping within the area of interest will be completed during July and August 2022. Over a period of three (3) weeks each, these field programs will mainly target new anomalies identified during the MT survey, as well as additional geological targets that were generated during the initial targeting phase but that were not ground-checked during the 2021 program.

Source: Company Press Release