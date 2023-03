Located approximately 200 kilometers northeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Bibiyana-III CCPP is one of Bangladesh’s largest gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plants owned by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB)

MHI awarded seven year long term service agreement for 400MW combined cycle power plant in Bangladesh. (Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.)

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), secured a seven-year full-turnkey Long Term Service Agreement (LTSA) contract for the Bibiyana–III Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP). Under the LTSA, Mitsubishi Power, who supplied the power plant’s M701F gas turbine, the country’s most efficient, will continue to provide maintenance and inspection services of the plant’s gas turbine and related power generation equipment to enhance reliability and drive performance and efficiency.

Located approximately 200 kilometers northeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Bibiyana-III CCPP is one of Bangladesh’s largest gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plants owned by the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), a government agency operating under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. The BPDB oversees planning and development of Bangladesh’s power sector and is also responsible for power generation and distribution in the nation.

Engr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Honourable Chairman of BPDB said: “As demand for electricity in Bangladesh rises, we are excited to extend our longstanding partnership with Mitsubishi Power to tap on their technical expertise and service support for Bangladesh’s long term power supply needs. This LTSA agreement attests to our ongoing commitment to explore solutions that help us achieve reliable and efficient power generation to deliver stable electricity for the nation.”

“We are honored to strengthen our partnership with Bangladesh Power Development Board at one of the first sites in the country where we installed our large-class gas turbines. Our state-of-the-art gas turbines contribute to one-fifth of Bangladesh’s total energy production capacity, and we look forward to continue supporting the maintenance and optimization of plants across the country through LTSAs. It is our commitment to provide the people of Bangladesh with stable, clean, and reliable power,” said Osamu Ono, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific.

Mitsubishi Power’s longstanding relationship with the BPDB began in 1987 with the installation of Bangladesh’s first gas turbine at the Old Haripur Power Station. In 2016, Mitsubishi Power was commissioned by the BPDB to install an M701F gas turbine. Since the GTCC began operations in 2019, the M701F gas turbine remains Bangladesh’s most efficient gas turbine.

Mitsubishi Power delivered its first steam turbine to Bangladesh over 60 years ago and has since delivered a total of nine gas turbines and six steam turbines to Bangladesh. The power plants are complemented by after-sales and operations and maintenance services to help support the nation’s economic growth and energy demands.

Source: Company Press Release