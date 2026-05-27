Metso’s latest process is structured to convert spodumene concentrate into battery-grade lithium carbonate. Credit: BJP7images/Shutterstock.com.

Metso is launching a new lithium carbonate production method, intended to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate from spodumene concentrate in a single step.

This process offers high yield, reduced operating expenses, and places an emphasis on improved sustainability.

The upgraded process expands Metso’s suite of lithium processing technologies, which the company says support the production of minerals considered significant for the global shift to cleaner energy.

Metso’s latest process is structured to convert spodumene concentrate into battery-grade lithium carbonate in a single operation, which eliminates multiple processing steps and avoids by-products such as sodium sulfate.

This simplified route is intended to provide economic and operational benefits, including reduced capital expenditure, increased plant reliability, a less complex facility layout, and a shorter time to operational readiness.

The process utilises a hydrometallurgical alkaline leaching method, with soda pressure leaching at its core, to separate lithium with reduced levels of soluble impurities.

The updated carbonation and decarbonation technique yields battery-grade lithium carbonate in one stage, while the leftover mineral residue is neutralised for more straightforward disposal or reuse.

Projections indicate growing global demand for lithium, spurred by expanding electric transport, increased use of renewable energy, and rising uptake of battery storage systems.

Metso points to its process as a response to this expected growth, offering a method aimed at efficient, scalable output of materials suitable for batteries.

Interest from battery manufacturers, especially those producing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, is reportedly driving increased focus on lithium carbonate made from mineral sources.

Metso is also exploring a circular approach to metallurgy, aiming to recover and reuse chemicals used during the alkaline leaching phase.

Metso’s new lithium carbonate process broadens its existing product range, which already includes proprietary solutions for lithium hydroxide production.

Metso lithium technology manager Marika Tiihonen said: “By combining our proven thermal and hydrometallurgical technologies with our strong end-to-end flowsheet capabilities and local service support to maximise production, we can deliver high availability lithium processing plants while enabling efficient, safe, and reliable operations.”

In March 2026, Metso secured a contract from Southern Peru Copper Corporation to provide copper refining technology for the Tia Maria project located in Cocachacra, Province of Islay, Peru.