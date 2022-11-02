The 500ktpa copper throughput furnace will have the largest licensed flash smelting capacity in the world. The scope also includes intelligent safety and monitoring automation systems for the furnace

Kamoa Copper has selected Metso Outotec. (Credit: Metso Outotec)

Kamoa Copper S.A. has selected Metso Outotec to supply a high-capacity Direct Blister Furnace to the company’s copper mining complex expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The value of this type of a delivery is typically between EUR 30 to 40 million. The order has been booked in Metals’ third-quarter orders received.

“Non-ferrous metals play a key role in the green transition, and a major increase in global copper production is required to support this transition. We are pleased to support Kamoa Copper in their ambitious expansion project, in which high capacity and reliable, sustainable processes play a vital role. Our collaboration has been excellent throughout the initial stages of the process, including the initial study work, basic engineering as well as pilot testing,” Jyrki Makkonen, Vice President, Smelting at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery consists of key equipment and automation for the Direct Blister Furnace designed for the production of blister copper in a single flash furnace without the need for separate converting stages. The 500 ktpa copper throughput furnace will have the largest licensed flash smelting capacity in the world. The scope also includes intelligent safety and monitoring automation systems for the furnace.

Metso Outotec has delivered more than 60 flash furnaces around the world since the 1950s. This is the most utilized technology in pyrometallurgical copper production. The Metso Outotec Flash Smelting Process is the cleanest smelting method available and part of the company’s Planet Positive offering.

Source: Company Press Release