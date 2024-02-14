The value of the order is approximately EUR 55 million, and it is booked in the Minerals segment’s first-quarter 2024 orders received

Metso awarded a major order for concentrator plant equipment for a copper project in Chile. (Credit: Alexa from Pixabay)

Metso has been awarded a major order to deliver key concentrator equipment for a copper mining project in Chile. The value of the order is approximately EUR 55 million, and it is booked in the Minerals segment’s first-quarter 2024 orders received.

The Metso delivery scope consists of high-capacity Nordberg MP1250 secondary cone crushers, MF Series vibrating screens and energy-efficient Vertimill VTM1500 regrinding mills. For the flotation and separation circuit, Metso will supply multiple TankCell and ColumnCellTM flotation cells featuring several of the largest available 630 m³ TankCell units, as well as HCT High Compression tailing thickeners. In addition, Metso’s scope includes four MHC hydrocyclone clusters, of which two will be among the largest in the world. Most of the products in the delivery scope are part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering.

“Working together with the customer and the engineering company on an open collaborative model has been an extraordinary experience. The model enhanced the efficiency of the engineering process and contributed to the alignment of all parties on the targets set by the end customer. This will be a benchmark to be followed in similar projects all over the world,” says Fernando Samanez, Vice President, Minerals Sales for South America at Metso.

