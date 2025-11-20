Metalsource Mining begins geophysical survey at North Carolina projects 

Based on the initial MT results, Metalsource plans to follow up with a detailed IP survey programme to refine drill targets. Credit: kittirat roekburi/Shutterstock.com.

Metalsource Mining has started a geophysical survey mining programme in North Carolina, US, targeting its Silver Hill mine and Byrd-Pilot Mountain project areas in Davidson and Randolph counties.

The Silver Hill project lies within the Carolina Terrane and is underlain by Neoproterozoic and Cambrian volcaniclastic and volcano-sedimentary rocks.

This terrane is considered to be an extension of the Avalon Terrane. The Silver Hill property spans 1,128 acres in Davidson County.

The Byrd-Pilot Mountain project is also situated within the Carolina Terrane in central North Carolina.

Early work by the US Geological Survey in the 1980s indicated the potential for a porphyry gold-copper system in the area.

Subsequent exploration demonstrated widespread gold mineralisation in soils, trenches and through shallow reverse circulation drilling, coinciding with self-potential anomalies.

Metalsource Mining has appointed Durango Geophysical Operations, a contractor specialising in electrical geophysics, to conduct reconnaissance magnetotelluric (MT) surveys, with subsequent plans for detailed induced polarisation (IP) surveys.

The survey programme will cover approximately 40 MT stations across both the project areas.

Field acquisition is expected to take around 20 days, with completion targeted for early December 2025.

The surveys will deploy Phoenix Geophysics MT receivers and transmitters, employing remote reference noise reduction techniques to ensure high-quality data collection.

Survey results will be processed utilising two-dimensional Zonge Smooth Model Inversion (unconstrained) and will be integrated into Metalsource’s existing Leapfrog geological models.

The reconnaissance MT survey aims to identify subsurface geological structures and potential mineralised zones.

Based on the initial MT results, Metalsource plans to follow up with a detailed IP survey programme to refine drill targets.

Metalsource Mining CEO Joe Cullen said: “This geophysical programme represents the next step in our systematic exploration approach in this historic mining district. The MT survey data will help us better understand the subsurface geology and alteration to identify priority targets.”

Canada-based MetalSource Mining is engaged in advancing high-potential mineral assets via modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.