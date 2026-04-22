Noon Energy’s ultra-LDES system. Credit: © Noon Energy.

Meta Platforms has entered into an agreement with Noon Energy to reserve up to 1GW of energy storage capacity, equivalent to 100GW-hours (GWh), for its data centres.

The collaboration will launch with a 25MW/2.5GWh project, which is expected to conclude by 2028.

Once the initial phase is completed, the companies expect to proceed with a larger 1GW/100GWh supply arrangement.

The planned energy storage systems will use Noon Energy’s technology designed to support continuous power for extended periods.

This approach is intended to address periods when renewable energy generation is low, allowing data centre operations to maintain consistent power using stored energy.

The agreement supports Meta’s goal of advancing infrastructure for AI and supports ongoing efforts to integrate more renewable sources with reliable energy supply.

Noon Energy will oversee development on the initial project, which forms part of Meta’s objective to provide round-the-clock power for data centre operation.

The company’s modular, reversible solid oxide fuel cell system offers the capacity to store and discharge energy over multi-day periods.

Meta Energy and Sustainability VP Nat Sahlstrom said: “Bringing data centres online faster requires rapid deployment of reliable energy sources. Our agreement with Noon advances that goal with a storage technology that delivers grid resilience and firm power.”

Noon Energy focuses on ultra-long duration energy storage (ultra-LDES), aiming to address challenges from intermittent renewable generation and contribute to the broader shift towards more resilient and secure energy systems.

Noon Energy co-founder and CEO Chris Graves said: “We are partnering with a company that is actively securing stable power for the AI infrastructure of tomorrow, and Meta recognises the promise in our 100-plus hour ultra-long duration storage technology.

“Data centres stand as one of the best applications for Noon’s battery system, and we look forward to working with Meta on building production capacity and an ultra-LDES supply chain in the years ahead.”

In February 2026, Meta and Zelestra entered into a new power purchase agreement for the Skull Creek Solar Plant in Texas, expanding their existing clean energy collaboration.