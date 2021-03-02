First Nation advances economic participation interests in Ring of Fire project developments

Webequie First Nation and Juno Corp sign MoU. (Credit: Martina Janochová from Pixabay.)

Webequie First Nation and Juno Corp. have announced a new cooperation agreement to foster economic participation opportunities and advance exploration and potential mining partnerships in Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire.

This first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on February 24th in Webequie First Nation between Chief Cornelius Wabasse and Juno Corp.’s President & COO, Jacob McKinnon.

Chief Wabasse of Webequie First Nation said, “This MoU is an economic milestone for our First Nation members. We are a community that believes in self-determination and pursuing collaborative alliances with the right government and business partners. This MoU brings us one step closer to securing new employment, training, business prospects and ongoing consultations as mining develops in our traditional territory.”

Moving forward, the MoU formalizes collaborations and strengthens the existing relationship between the First Nation and Juno Corp. at both the strategic and working level. The agreement includes commitments to regular meetings; the establishment of a working group committee; support for local cultural activities, and cooperation measures to mitigate any impacts from exploration activities on traditional lands.

Jacob McKinnon said, “Juno Corp. is committed to reigniting exploration to unlock the tremendous economic potential of the Ring of Fire for the benefit of First Nations and the mineral industry in support of a green economy. We have a genuine desire to respect the traditional lands of the Webequie people and carry forward with a principled and respectful approach to Indigenous engagement and partnerships. This is the start of a strong and positive relationship with the people of Webequie First Nation which we will continue to foster throughout the life of this project.”

Webequie First Nation is the most proximate community to the Ring of Fire and is located approximately 35 kilometres to the west of the exploration project. The First Nation is currently studying the potential for an all-season supply road that will link Webequie to emerging mining sites in the Ring of Fire area. This MoU signifies a common goal between the two parties to ensure that any future exploration and mining development increases economic participation for local First Nations people, and builds stability in the developing region.

Chief Wabasse said, “Our First Nations people are determined, innovative and committed to a more prosperous future for our young people. This MoU is another example of our community coming together to advance our interests in sustainable and participatory project development within our territory.”

Source: Company Press Release