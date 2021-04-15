Mechanical completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023 with purging and commissioning activities to follow

Philippines LNG. (Credit: McDermott International, Ltd)

McDermott International, Ltd today announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has been awarded a contract by Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila Inc. (AG&P) for the engineering, procurement and construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank for AG&P’s Philippines LNG import and regasification terminal, currently under construction in Batangas, Philippines.

“We are confident we made the right choice to work in close cooperation with CB&I Storage Solutions on this technically advanced and challenging project,” said Roeland Uytdewilligen, Project Director of AG&P.

CB&I Storage Solutions will provide the first of two 60,000 cubic meter full containment steel LNG tanks along with geotechnical investigation, soil improvement, foundation and topside platform structure, pre-commissioning, purging and commissioning activities.

“We are proud to support AG&P in the delivery of the Philippines’ first LNG import terminal. The design of this first-of-a-kind full containment steel LNG tank highlights our innovation and technology leadership in the LNG storage industry and positions CB&I Storage Solutions to serve the growing small-scale LNG market in Asia and other regions with similar demands,” said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. “We have an extensive history of executing world-class projects in the Philippines and are confident in our ability to deliver this tank safely, on time and within budget.”

Mechanical completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023 with purging and commissioning activities to follow.

Source: Company Press Release