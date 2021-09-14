McDermott will provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for 30 miles (50 kilometers) of pipeline

McDermott's Amazon vessel. (Credit: McDermott)

McDermott’s Amazon vessel, following a sophisticated upgrade to its ultra-deepwater capabilities, is coming to the Gulf of Mexico to support a subsea contract for the Whale Development in Alaminos Canyon.

“This contract, which will take place in a water depth of more than 9,000 feet, is a massive opportunity to demonstrate how the Amazon, with its industry-leading pipelay capabilities, is redefining what is possible within ultra-deepwater construction,” said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are also looking forward to bringing the Amazon into the Gulf of Mexico—especially as we use this opportunity to continue our long track record of successful project execution.”

Under the contract’s scope, McDermott will provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for 30 miles (50 kilometers) of pipeline and approximately nine miles (15 kilometers) of umbilical to connect five drill centers to a new offshore platform. The project will commence immediately and is expected to be completed in 2024.

“The technology behind the upgraded Amazon significantly elevates its ability to efficiently deliver safe, quality-driven results,” said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President for McDermott’s North, Central and South America region. “This vessel and its capabilities are a game changer for the industry.”

The Amazon’s upgraded specs enable highly automated operations, the production of hex joints from single or double joints using an onboard multi-joint facility and a pipe hold capacity of 10,000 metric tons. Its increased level of automation also enables a significant reduction in the crew numbers required to safely perform pipelay operations—boosting its operational resilience against the ongoing COVID-19 landscape.

Engineering, procurement and project management services will be led by McDermott’s team in Houston. McDermott’s North Ocean 102 will continue its successful track record in the Gulf of Mexico with the installation of the umbilical and the Amazon will transport and install the rigid ultra-deepwater pipelines.

Source: Company Press Release